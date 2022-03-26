Renewed clashes threaten South Sudan peace

By Nation Africa More by this Author

Renewed fighting between South Sudan’s army and the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO), is threatening the country’s 2018 peace agreement.

The latest violence, which started in Maiwuy County last weekend, spread to Longechuk County on Thursday.

South Sudan’s army and the SPLA-IO opposition group led by First Vice-President Riek Machar have accused each other over who violated the ceasefire agreement in Upper Nile State counties.

South Sudan’s army spokesperson Major Gen. Lul Ruai Koang has blamed Dr Machar's armed opposition forces for the latest attacks against government forces.

The army spokesperson said that SPLA-IO is at war with South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF).

"We would like to inform the international community that our peace partner, SPLA-IO, is officially at war with SSPDF, the national army”, said Gen. Koang in a statement on Thursday.

Government troops

He added: “The attacking forces are under the command of Lt. Gen Duit Yiech"

However, on Thursday, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, a spokesman for the rival forces, claimed government troops attacked first.

“This [Thursday] morning the SPLA-IO read with dismay the accusations made by the SSPDF spokesman that SPLA-IO forces under the command of Lt Gen. Duit Yiech attacked the SSPDF forces in Malual-Gathoth. This is not true, the fighting did not take place in Malual-Gathoth. The fighting took place in Guol which is a base of the SPLA-IO in Longechuk County, not Maiwut as claimed by Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang. The attackers came from Malual-Gathoth. That means they are aggressors”, said Lam.

The opposition military spokesperson argued that the opposition faction general alleged to have commanded the operation was in Ethiopia for medical treatment.

“Lt. Gen. Duit Yiech is currently sick being treated in one of the hospitals in Ethiopia. This disapproves the claim that he commanded the fight in Guol,” he said.

The armed opposition official claimed that the government forces were preparing to attack another headquarters of the armed opposition forces in the Longechuk area in Upper Nile.

Koang denied allegations that SSPDF attacked positions held by armed opposition fighters.

“Our forces did not attack, they are the ones who attacked our forces. This is the actualisation of what they have been verbally declaring. They have been attacking our forces in Turku, Pagak, and Maiwut. But we restrained our forces,” said Koang.

Security meetings

On Tuesday, SPLM/A-IO suspended its participation in security meetings between President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Machar.

The decision came after government forces were accused of carrying out attacks on SPLM-IO military bases. Gen. Koang said talks with SPLM/A-IO will not take place unless they stop fighting.

“If they want the peace agreement to go ahead, they should stop attacking our forces,” he said.

Lam, however, stressed that withdrawal of SPLM/A-IO from participating in the security meetings was not a declaration of war against the government.

“The SPLA-IO position on suspension of mechanism meetings is not a declaration of war. The SSPDF should not cover up their war campaign against SPLA-IO by lying about their actions against SPLA-IO in Guol,” Lam said.

He also affirmed that "they [SPLM-IO] remains committed to the implementation of the security arrangement, but reserve the right to self-defense"

On Wednesday, the US, the U.K, and Norway, said that the government's unity would be threatened by the recent fighting.

“With less than a year left of the transitional period, commitment is critical to get us past the finish line. Unfortunately, recent events signal the opposite" the three countries said in a joint statement.

South Sudan proclaimed its independence in 2011. However in December 2013, the country slid into civil war, largely based on ethnic divisions when forces loyal to Mr Kiir started battling forces loyal to opposition leader Machar.