Rwandan opposition politician shot dead in South Africa

Leading Rwandan opposition politician Seif Bamporiki has been shot dead in South Africa, where he lived in exile, reports BBC

A gunman fired a single bullet at Mr Bamporiki as he was seated in a vehicle in a township in Cape Town, his Rwanda National Congress (RNC) party said.

Wallets and mobile phones were stolen from the vehicle, but the motive was still unclear, the party said.

Rwanda's government has previously been accused of targeting dissidents in South Africa.



