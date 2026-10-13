Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali wins seat in UK Parliament

London. Somali-born politician Sagal Abdi-Wali has been elected to the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, marking a significant milestone for British Somali representation in national politics.

The Labour Party candidate won the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 8, securing 12,292 votes against 8,928 for Green Party leader Zack Polanski. She succeeds former prime minister Keir Starmer, who resigned from the parliamentary seat in September.

Abdi-Wali was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on October 12, formally taking her place in the House of Commons, the elected chamber of the UK Parliament.

She arrived in Britain as a child refugee from Somalia in the early 1990s and grew up in Camden, north London, where her family settled after fleeing the conflict in their home country.

Before entering Parliament, Abdi-Wali built a career in local public service. She was elected to Camden Council in 2022, later took responsibility for housing and became the council’s leader in May 2026, making her the first Black woman to hold the position.

Her political priorities include tackling homelessness, addressing the housing crisis and expanding opportunities for young people. She has also called for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership.

In her victory speech, Abdi-Wali said she hoped her election would help people from backgrounds like hers feel represented in British politics.