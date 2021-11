By AFP More by this Author

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday ordered the release of four ministers detained since he led a military power grab last week, state-run television said.



The releases came as the army said the formation of a new government was "imminent".

"The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has ordered the release of Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, Ali Geddo, Hamza Baloul, Youssef Adam," Sudan TV said.