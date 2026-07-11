Tanzania showcases Kiswahili's global influence at World Language Day celebrations in Algeria

Algiers, Algeria. Tanzania has showcased the growing global influence of Kiswahili during the World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations held in Algeria, highlighting the language's expanding role in diplomacy, regional integration and cultural cooperation.

The celebrations, organised by the Embassy of Tanzania in Algeria on July 10, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organisations, public and private institutions, academics and journalists.

Speaking at the event, Tanzania's Ambassador to Algeria, Mr Mobhare Matinyi, said Kiswahili is now spoken by more than 200 million people across 14 countries, reflecting its rapid growth beyond Tanzania and East Africa.

He said the language has evolved from being a national language into an important instrument for diplomacy, cultural exchange and African unity.

"Kiswahili is an official language of the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)," he said.

He added that the language's international recognition demonstrates its increasing contribution to regional integration and global cooperation.

The event was officiated by Chief of Staff at Algeria's Ministry of Culture and Arts, Ms Nacéra Ayaïchia, underlining the strengthening cultural and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Algeria.

Guests watched a documentary featuring former and current Tanzanian presidents, alongside leaders from Eastern, Central and Southern Africa, delivering speeches in Kiswahili during various official engagements.

The documentary also featured President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivering her address in Kiswahili during the 50th anniversary of Comoros' independence in 2025, illustrating the language's expanding role in African diplomacy.

The celebrations, conducted in four languages with Kiswahili at the centre, also showcased Tanzania's cultural heritage through Swahili cuisine, Tanzanian tea and coffee, as well as traditional coastal attire, including khanga, baibui, kanzu, vikoi and vitenge, presented by Tanzanian students.