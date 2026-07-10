Three missing children found dead inside abandoned car in Tanzania’s Coast Region

Bagamoyo. Three children who were reported missing in Lamboni Village, Lugoba Ward, Chalinze District, Coast Region, have been found dead inside an abandoned car parked outside a residential property.

Coast Regional Police Commander, Salim Morcase, said the children disappeared on July 9, 2026, prompting their parents to report the matter to Lugoba Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Masoud Mwema, 9, who had a mental health condition, and Mikidadi Halfani, 4, both children of Sophia Chikolo, as well as Murath Mbaraka, 4, the son of Sauda Hamadi Mustafa. All were residents of Lamboni Village in Chalinze District.

Mr Morcase said police launched a search immediately after receiving the report. At about 1:30am on July 10, 2026, Lilahi Mgaza, 19, a student and resident of Lugoba, discovered the three children inside a silver Toyota Carina while inspecting abandoned vehicles parked outside the house where he lives. The vehicle's doors and windows were closed.

He said the discovery was reported to Mohamed Said Mzimba, the owner of the property, who subsequently informed the police.

The bodies have been taken to Msoga Hospital in Chalinze District for post-mortem examinations as investigations into the cause of the deaths continue.