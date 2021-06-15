Televangelist TB Joshua to be buried on July 11

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has announced that famous Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka Prophet TB Joshua will be buried at his church in Lagos on July 11, more than a month after his death.

TB Joshua passed away at the age of 57, on Saturday June 5, 2021 and the cause of his death is yet to be made public.

According to the SCOAN’s statement today the late cleric would be buried on the premises of his church in Lagos State.

However, the statement states that the Synagogue will hold a week long church service from July 5 to 11.

The church statement, “We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit.

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy.

“He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria. “



