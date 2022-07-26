Three UN peacekeepers, 7 protesters killed in DR Congo

Tuesday July 26 2022
Soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces try to control a crowd of protesters storming a base of the UN peacekeeping operation MONUSCO, in Goma, on July 26, 2022.PHOTOS/ AFP

By AFP

Three United Nations peacekeepers and seven demonstrators have died in anti-UN protests in the eastern DR Congo town of Butembo, police said Tuesday.

The fatalities in the UN peacekeeping force MONUSCO were two Indian nationals and a Moroccan, Butembo police chief Paul Ngoma told AFP, giving a provisional toll.

Demonstrations in the troubled region erupted Monday, driven by accusations that MONUSCO was failing to act against armed groups.