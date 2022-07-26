Three UN peacekeepers, 7 protesters killed in DR Congo

By AFP More by this Author

Three United Nations peacekeepers and seven demonstrators have died in anti-UN protests in the eastern DR Congo town of Butembo, police said Tuesday.

The fatalities in the UN peacekeeping force MONUSCO were two Indian nationals and a Moroccan, Butembo police chief Paul Ngoma told AFP, giving a provisional toll.

Demonstrations in the troubled region erupted Monday, driven by accusations that MONUSCO was failing to act against armed groups.