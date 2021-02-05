Zimbabwe to roll out free covid-19 vaccinations

By KITSEPILE NYATHI More by this Author

Zimbabwe on Thursday said it will vaccinate all its citizens against Covid-19 for free after China pledged to donate vaccines to the southern African country.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Health and Child Care minister, said the government will also buy additional vaccines to complement the donation from China.

China this week announced that Zimbabwe was among African countries that were set to receive vaccines to stop the spread of Covid-19, but it did not disclose the quantities involved.

"We welcome and are very grateful to the People's Republic of China for their donation of the Covid-19 vaccine," Retired General Chiwenga said.

"The landmark gesture will achieve a milestone in combating the pandemic.

"Furthermore, the government of Zimbabwe has embarked on a deliberate programme to acquire more Covid-19 vaccines.

"My fellow Zimbabweans let me also reiterate that the government of Zimbabwe will rollout Covid-19 vaccination for free to all our citizens who may wish to be vaccinated.

"The policy is inspired by humane morals that, 'life should not be for sale."

His statement came a day after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said 'private citizens' will pay for the Covid-19 vaccine jabs to help the government recoup costs of acquiring them.

Prof Ncube on Thursday issued a statement saying he had been misunderstood and that the vaccination would be free.

No timeliness have been given for the vaccination programme roll-out.

The government had earlier said it required $100 million to buy 20 million coronavirus doses to inoculate 60 percent of the population or 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Portia Mananganzira, director of epidemiology and disease control, said Zimbabwe was in talks with Russia and China over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Manangazira said the vaccines cost between $2.50 and $7 a shot.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to put the Covid-19 outbreak control with January turning to be the worst month in terms of infections and deaths since the first case was recorded in March last year.

Health experts say the surge in Covid-19 cases is being fueled by the South African variant of the coronavirus that is more infectious.

Zimbabwe had reopened its borders for the Christmas holders, which saw thousands of its citizens returning home from South Africa.

As of February 3, Zimbabwe had 33 964 Covid-19 cases with 1 269 deaths and 27 391 recoveries.