Airtel Tanzania appoints Dinesh Balsingh new managing director

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has Wednesday, January 12 announced the appointment of Mr Dinesh Balsingh as managing director, following the resignation of George Mathen.

Balsingh’s appointment takes immediate effect.

In a statement the telecom company’s board of directors thanked Mr George Mathen, who spent two and half years as Airtel Tanzania managing director, for his instrumental work in leading Airtels’ growth and transformation.

“During his tenure, Mr Mathen has managed to transform the company and yield fantastic results, with a great turnaround that has seen Airtel Tanzania becoming profitable and winning the 2nd spot by customer market share, that created a strong dividend paying Company for its Shareholders,” reads the statement.

Mr Dinesh Balsingh is a Sales and Marketing professional with over 20 years of experience within the Telecoms industry, having worked across multiple geographies and roles.

He has led various functions such as Sales, Marketing and Customer Service during his career and has strong leadership experience of managing Country operations in India and Nigeria.

Mr Balsingh started his career with Hutchison Essar Ltd in 2000. He later moved to Airtel in 2006 and Tata Docomo in 2011.

Thereafter, he rejoined Airtel in Nigeria where most recently, he delivered significant market share growth in his role as chief commercial officer.

Balsingh holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Thiagarajar School of Management.








