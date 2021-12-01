Pain at the pump as fuel prices hit record high

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Motorist with effect from today, December 1, 2021, have started paying more for fuel according to the latest price list released by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

The new prices have hit a record high even after the recent interventions by the Energy ministry to strike off certain charges and levies that were considered a burden to the consumer.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday evening, the authority that the price hikes is due to changes in the global market in the month of October.

With the increase, consumers will pay Sh2,510 per liter of Petrol in Dar es Salaam, while those in Tanga and Mtwara will pay Sh2,525 shillings per liter and Sh2,569 shillings per liter, respectively.

According to the statement, the price of petrol at the Dar es Salaam port has increased by Sh84, diesel Sh29, while kerosene sees its price jump by Sh18.

Consumers of diesel fuel will pay Sh2,392 per liter in Dar es Salaam, while those in Tanga and Mtwara will pay Sh2,413 shillings per liter and Sh2,423 shillings per liter, respectively.

Kerosene on the other hand will cost Sh2,235 per liter in Dar es Salaam.

The cap prices in all regions have been calculated including transportation costs to the respective cities and towns.