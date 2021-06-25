Teachers urged to borrow carefully

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Amos Makalla yesterday asked public servants, teachers in particular, to bank with the NMB Bank because it offers convenient services.

However, speaking during the launching of a one-day congress that brought together the NMB Bank and over 300 teachers of the Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Makalla urged teachers to borrow money responsibly.

“You need to avoid unfriendly loans,” Mr Makalla urged in a press release availed to The Citizen yesterday.





Adding: “the NMB Bank is a savior, partner and a true friend of workers, before and after retirement.”

Mr Makalla reminded teachers of the importance of investing if they were to improve their living standards during and after retirement.

“It is high time you made maximum use of the friendly loans opportunities offered by the NMB Bank,” recommended the RC.

“Make use of the ‘I=C+S’ philosophy, which means income can be consumed or saved. It is a grave mistake to consume all of the income.

“We need to save. The more we save, the higher chances for investment.”

RC Makalla said through loans, public servants could fulfill so many things they could not do with their monthly salary.

NMB Chief Retail Banking Filbert Mponzi said teachers are one of their potential esteemed clients.

“They have contributed significantly to the increase in our income and so is dividend to the government,” noted Mr Mponzi.

“In the past few days we (NMB) issued some Sh21.8 billion to the government. Teachers are part of this huge milestone.”