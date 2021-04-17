Tigo customers can buy fuel using network

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Users of Tigo Pesa can now buy motor fuel using the mobile money system in about 1,460 petrol stations around the country, thanks to a partnership between the telecommunications firm and oil retailers.

The partnership, which was entered into yesterday between the telco and the Tanzania Petrol Station Operators Association, is part of the ongoing celebrations for the 10th anniversary of Tigo Pesa in Tanzania. “We see this as a lasting solution to vehicle owners across the country.

We believe this partnership will reduce congestion at petrol stations nationwide. We urge our customers to make use of this service to save time - and to make their fuel payment processes easy,” said Tigo’s Mobile Financial Services chief officer Angelica Pesha.

Some petrol station owners allowed payment for fuel through mobile money but the partnership extends to all members of TAPSOA who operate around 1460 petrol stations countrywide.

On his side, the secretary general of TAPSOA Mr Augustino Mmasi requested all members to register their fuel stations across the country so that operations can flow smoothly.

TAPSOA which was established in 2014 is an apex umbrella for the business community carrying out retail business of the petroleum products countrywide.

Advertisement



