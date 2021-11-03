Airtel Money and Precision Air ink ticket purchase partnership

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania, has on Wednesday November 3, announced a new partnership with Precision Air, which will afford Airtel customers and others to purchase Air tickets through Airtel Money wallets.

Precision Air is currently one of the key players in Air transportation, that has been significantly contributing in growth of the sector on both domestic and international routes.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam while announcing the new partnership, Airtel Money Director Isack Nchunda said that Airtel has always been welcoming such partnerships which add value to its customers.

‘We are happy to enter into another partnership with Precision Air. This will add value to our existing services for the benefit of our customers, where Airtel Tanzania customers can secure their tickets easily by paying through Airtel Money at their own convenience. I call upon our esteemed customers to make use of this service in order to save time and make their payment processes easy," he said.

“Airtel Money has already integrated with Precision Air, and now Airtel Money customers can pay for their Air tickets directly through Airtel Money because it is fast, quick, safe and convenient’ and get 5% Discount on the ticket Price," said Nchunda.

After completing the payment, customer will receive a confirmation message for the payment made and an e-ticket to be used on travel date.

“We firmly believe that through Airtel Money, we have made it easier for travelers not to spend much time physically visiting the counters to book and purchase tickets, but now through phone you are assured that, the seat is reserved,” said Nchunda.

Precision Air's Head of commercial and ground handling Ms. Lilian Massawe said, “Precision Air continues to focus on customer satisfaction in many ways especially in availing our products into the market. Therefore, this partnership with Airtel Tanzania will allow our products to reach all customers using digital platforms in purchasing Air tickets as it is convenient and user friendly and can be accessed from anywhere thus ensuring reliable transport services.

‘Airtel Money is a convenient platform in making digital payments. With Airtel Money now being added into our payment platforms, our customers will have more options and flexibility in purchasing their air travel tickets across the market”.

She added that Airtel Money users should also take advantage of the partnership to access 'Dunduliza Fare' a program that allows Precision Air's customers to pay for their tickets in installments