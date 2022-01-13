Airtel to share Sh2.1 billion interest with Airtel Money customers

The interest will be paid to individual customers, retail agents, and other Airtel Money business partners based on their Airtel Money wallet transactions.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Users of Airtel Money’s digital wallet will share of Sh2.1 billion that the mobile operator is distributing as a bonus to their customers who have been using the platform.

The share will be distributed to over 10 million Airtel Money customers in the country and the payments will go directly into their Airtel Money accounts.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam about the interest pay-out on Thursday January 13, Airtel Tanzania’s Director of Airtel Money, Mr Isack Nchunda said the money is interest accrued on the Airtel Money Trust Account for the period from July to September 2021.

“We are extremely gratified to see the growth of Airtel Money users day after day, Airtel Money service continues to be a major foundation for their economic activities,” he said.

The interest will be paid to individual customers, retail agents, and other Airtel Money business partners based on their Airtel Money wallet transactions.

Mr Nchunda said share of interest is dependent on the level of activity the user has had on Airtel Money for the said period. Such activities include transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases.

“Upon receiving the disbursed amount, Airtel Money customers can redeem the interest via cash withdrawal, airtime, or bundle purchases, and transact the bonus to pay bills or purchase products,” he said.