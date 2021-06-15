BOSCH set to invest in Zanzibar development projects

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. BOSCH Group in collaboration with the private sector and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will invest in various major development projects in the Isles.

The German-based multinational said in a statement yesterday that it was set to explore collaboration to bring new major projects with modern technology to spur Zanzibar’s economic growth.

“We are very pleased to welcome the President of BOSCH-Africa, Dr Markus Thill here in Zanzibar. He is a key figure in the Zanzibar’s efforts to strengthen its economy,” said chairman of the Zanzibar Association of Oil and Gas Service Providers (ZAOGS), Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahmi.

He said in the years ahead, they were looking up to significantly increasing their engagement with BOSCH so that Zanzibar can benefit from the various opportunities offered by this company.

The utmost goal of the partnership would be to create, up-skill and grow youth who face the employment crisis and support government efforts to employ 300,000 youth by 2025 and bring them into the formal, mainstream economy.

BOSCH Group has ambitions and plans of co-operating with the government in implementing the 2025 National Development Vision.

“We want to partner with BOSCH in the construction of various development projects and exploring possibility to make Pemba Island an Oil and Gas Logistic Hub.

BOSCH is motivated by a need to play a meaningful role in Zanzibar, in particular by creating more sustainable jobs for our youth by strengthening vocational training centres that will empower young people to be self-employed.

“Economic prosperity is about creating opportunities from the ground up to benefit individuals and communities and this is why we invited Dr Thill to look at the investment opportunities we have and how we can work together,” said Abdulrahmi.

BOSCH car service is one of the largest independent workshop chains worldwide.

As an autonomous brand of the leading automotive supplier BOSCH is always up-to-date. He said the company would impart the knowledge and skills to Zanzibar’s local garage technicians to handle maintenance and repair for all vehicle brands.

Dr Thill visits in Zanzibar and meets with various stakeholders both from public and private sector is an important opportunity to discuss together the available resources and jointly utilise them.

The company has already invested 230,000 euros in workshop equipment in Dar es Salaam.

This is a motorist a one-¬stop shop in terms of vehicle service and repairs from vehicle service and maintenance to accident repair and tire replacement, balancing and alignment. We can introduce such services here to create more jobs for our youth.