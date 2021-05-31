CRDB, NHIF bring health insurance to Tanga dairy farmers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanga. CRDB Bank Plc, in partnership with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has signed an agreement with the Tanga Dairies Cooperative Union (TDCU) in an effort to make health insurance services available to dairy farmers.

The agreement is part of the “Ushirika Afya Premium Loan” which CRDB Bank Plc and NHIF signed in Dar es Salaam earlier this month.

The “Ushirika Afya Premium Loan” ensures that farmers, through their cooperative societies, are able to get health insurance services on loan. This means, the bank will pay premium and recover its money from farmers after the latter had sold their crops.

CRDB Bank Plc’s chief commercial officer, Dr Joseph Witts, said under the agreement, the bank will avail interest-free health insurance premium payments for TDCU members while NHIF will avail the farmers with insurance membership cards.

“This is our special product that seeks to simplify access to health insurance services to our clients in the agricultural sector across the country,” he said.

According to the NHIF customer service director, Mr Christopher Mapunda, the arrangement of delivering health insurance products to farmers will enable people in that occupational group receiving medical services at over 8,000 facilities across the country.

Advertisement

Gracing the event, Tanga District Commissioner Thobias Mwilapwa said the initiative would boost production morale among dairy farmers and called urged them to join cooperative unions so they can get access to such services for the betterment of the health of their entire families.

Assured of their health needs, the chairman for TDCU, Mr Shamte Said promised that dairy farmers will now utilise the chance to up their production capacity.