Dodoma traders outline key investment obtsacles

Dodoma. Entrepreneurs in Dodoma Region have identified five key challenges that have been hindering investment activities, including inadequate communication from certain authorities.

They include land disputes, underperforming employees, a complex tax structure, inadequate infrastructure, and a by-law that restricts business operations until 10 am on the last Saturday of each month.

The concerns were raised during a meeting convened by Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosenary Senyamule with the primary objective of raising awareness about the benefits of registering with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

Mr Willington Malleya, Chairman of Hotel Owners in the region, told the gathering that some potential visitors are interested in Dodoma but are discouraged by its less-than-ideal environment, including the poorly maintained statue of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Nyerere.

Mr Malleya pointed out that the statue area has broken tiles, which reflects negatively on hotel owners guiding tourists there.

He also raised the issue of the hygiene by-law on Saturdays, recounting an incident when he had to accompany 57 tourists to Morogoro Region to purchase Maasai clothing because shops in Dodoma remained closed until after 10am because of cleaning processes.

He expressed concerns that some government officials have been redirecting potential investors to other regions instead of Dodoma.