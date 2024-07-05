Entertainer, entrepreneur Shilole appointed Oryx Gas clean cooking ambassador

Dar es Salaam. In a move aimed at advancing the adoption of clean cooking energy solutions across Tanzania, Oryx Gas has appointed Zuwena Mohamed, widely known as Shilole (Shishifood), as their ambassador.

The announcement was made during the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) which is currently going on in the commercial city.

The appointment of Shilole as ambassador aligns with the government’s ten-year Clean Cooking Energy Strategy which seeks to raise the number of Tanzania’s population that use clean cooking energy options from the current ten percent to 80 percent of households by the year 2034.

Oryx Gas Sales and Marketing Manager Shaban Fundi said on Thursday that Shilole was selected due to her role as a prominent advocate for clean energy in the culinary sector.

"Shilole is not only a successful entrepreneur with Shishifood restaurants in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma but also a modern nutritionist and dedicated environmentalist. Her commitment resonates with Oryx's mission to promote sustainable cooking practices," stated Shaban Fundi.

Speaking on her new role, Shilole, a celebrated artist in Tanzania, expressed her readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to further President Samia Suluhu Hassan's agenda on clean cooking energy.

"I am honored to join Oryx Gas in promoting clean energy solutions. Their efforts in supporting food vendors nationwide have been commendable, and I look forward to contributing to this important cause," said Shilole.