Exim to support cross-border trade

Kigoma. Exim Tanzania Bank has promised to support trade between Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi through Kigoma by coaching entrepreneurs and provide relevant business and agricultural loans.

Speaking during a dinner event organized by the bank for its customers in Kigoma Region, bank’s retail services head Andrew Lyimo said the geographical strategic position of the region offered more commercial opportunities for businessmen in the region.

“In order for businesses to be able to take full advantage of this geographical position, we have a big responsibility to provide them with financial services and build their capacity before giving them loans so that they can compete well with their counterparts from neighboring countries,’’ he said.

He said the bank has been properly using the dinner events with its customers to exchange skills and opportunities so that customers can benefit from the bank’s services designed to match the reality of their needs.

He said Kigoma region is currently experiencing major economic changes including in trade and agriculture that require greater participation of financial institutions.