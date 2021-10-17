Halotel targets 10 million subscribers by 2023

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Viettel Tanzania PLC, which trades by its brand name Halotel plans to increase its subscribers from the current seven million to 10 million by 2023.

This was said by the Halotel-Tanzania's director of Business, Mr Abdallah Salum, during an official event to said commemorate the company’s sixth anniversary.

He said on average Halotel registers slightly above a million subscribers annually.

Recently, according to the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) report of the second quarter of the year 2021, Halotel had attained more than 7 million telecom subscriptions by June.

“In the next two years, we are planning to invest more in network infrastructure upgrade, increasing service quality, expanding the coverage and the focus is to invest more on 4G network facilities country wide to meet the growing demand from the public as the world is hungry for digital experiences. Another area of focus is to increase our Halopesa customers to five million,” said Mr Salum.

Currently the company's mobile money flagship Halopesa has over 2.3 subscribers.

He pointed out that Halotel has already started to roll out fourth generation (4G) services in most areas in the country and has built more new 4G Base Transmission Stations (BTS) and doubled the number compared to the previous. Customers can now swap their 3G simcard free of charge.

“With 4G service, Halotel’s subscribers who are still using 3G simcards they can now swap their line into 4G for FREE and get a Bonus of 4GB internet data to use for three (3) days to the best experience when using the internet” said Thang.

While appreciating the customers for continued support of choosing company’s network, the Halotel Director of Business said further that the company has ambitions to keep on providing the best services and bring out the outermost experience on mobile phone services in Tanzania.

“In celebrating six years and to ensure services reach to all people, we would like to thank our customers for choosing Halotel network during all these six years of operation and therefore today we are launching the special offer “Recharge Promotion “as an award to our customer’s. With Recharge promotion, customers will get 20 percent more of the Airtime after they recharge basic balance from October 15- 17th, 2021," he said.

In addition, HaloPesa is also celebrating five years of its operation in the country in the light of this celebration HaloPesa is offering our customers 100 percent cashback of the Halopesa fees when doing Halotel to Halotel transactions (P2P) and Luku transactions.

“Our next big investment is in the provision of ICTservices to make sure that people with smartphones in rural Tanzania can browse the web and communicate efficiently”, he assured.

Halotel Tanzania is a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Viettel Group which started operation in the country in October 2015 with focus to connect rural areas where 80 percent of the country’s population lives. Hence, Halotel’s Mobile network coverage is up to 95 percent Population.