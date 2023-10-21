Horticultural businesses to benefit from AfDB’s $2.5 million grant

Dar es Salaam. Some 10,000 operators in Tanzania’s horticultural value chain will benefit from the financial support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which approved $2.5 million to support their activities.

The board of directors of the AfDB Group approved the grant to prop up some 10,000 small horticultural businesses in Tanzania.

The funds, approved on Thursday, will come from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme to support mainly food system service providers in rural areas.

The programme aims to increase the production and marketing of horticultural products to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It includes promoting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural and agro-ecological techniques and management strategies for biodiversity and landscapes.

“It will boost production, climate consultancy services, and post-harvest management,” the bank said in a statement.

The scheme will be implemented in various districts, including Mvomero in the Morogoro region, Wanging’ombe in the Njombe region, and Kaskazini ‘A’ and ‘B’ districts in Unguja. It targets five value chains: spices such as cloves, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, and garlic; tomatoes; peas; green beans and potatoes.

Other components include building at least five climate-resilient facilities for sorting, classification, bulk packing, packaging, and storage to reduce post-harvest losses.

A multi-purpose, climate-resilient processing facility for spices will be established in the Morogoro district on the eastern side of the country to process spices for local and regional markets.

The project will allow small operators in Tanzania to improve the efficiency of their agricultural activities, substantially increasing the volume and quality of products per unit of surface area.