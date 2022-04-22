How planned Coop Bank will boost agriculture

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. The proposed national cooperative bank will boost agricultural production by accessing farmers and other industry players to credits.

The bank would easily channel the funds to the cash-strapped crop growers to buy the needed inputs through their respective cooperative unions.

This emerged in Moshi yesterday during a forum specifically convened to lay ground on creation of the long-awaited financial institution later this year. “Tanzania needs a cooperative bank to serve members of the cooperative unions and societies,” stressed Mr Benson Ndege, the Registrar of the Cooperatives.

He told financial sector experts and representatives of cooperatives from across the country that the formation of the bank tops the agricultural sector priorities.

The Kilimanjaro Cooperative Bank (KCBL) which recently came to profit after massive capitalisation by CRDB Bank Plc, will spearhead the drive.

Advocate Audax Rutabanzibwa, who has worked in the agricultural sector for many years, said Tanzania has a moral obligation to revive the cooperative bank.

The former bank, whose major shareholders included 15 cooperative unions then, was among those which were nationalized by the government in the 1970s.

“There are challenges of not having a national cooperative bank,” he said during a five hour forum broadcast live by TBC 1.

With the proposed bank, the farmers in the cooperatives will easily enjoy the credits to buy agricultural inputs, being the majority shareholders.

“In this scenario, there will be no resource flight outside the cooperative system. The capital will revolve within and benefit the farmers,” he said.

Prof John Galeshu, Moshi-based expert on the sector, insisted that the cooperatives must have a space in the country’s agricultural value chain.

“We used to have a cooperative bank but was later nationalized. This time around, there is no going back on our resolve,” the Moshi Cooperative and Business Studies (MuCOBS) university don.

It is estimated that 60 percent of Tanzania’s population is in the agri-business value chain while at least Sh2.3 trillion is circulating in the same season.

A recent shareholders’ meeting of KCBL approved plans to transform the financial institution into a commercial bank once the required capital is raised.

A representative of CRDB Bank Plc at the meeting at MuCOBS said the planned bank will complement, rather than compete, with other financial institutions in strengthening the cooperatives.

He said CRDB Bank Plc, one of the leading lenders in the country, had its roots in the cooperatives since the early independence days.

Currently accounting for 43 percent of loans channeled by all banks to the agricultural sector. By doing so, it had invested in the cooperatives.

This includes a Sh7 billion capital injection into the then loss-making KCBL and another Sh3.2 billion to Tandahimba Community Bank (Tacoba) in Lindi region.

He rooted for the outright transformation of KCBL Bank into the national cooperative bank or NCB Plc in its acronym, given the former’s recent performance.

Mr Godfrey Ng’urah, the chief executive officer and general manager of the Moshi-based KCBL, said the financial institution was ready for the challenge given its liquidity position.

During last year, it made a pre-tax profit of Sh318 million and extended loans amounting to Sh4.7billion while deposits rose to Sh5.5 billion.

Since CRDB Plc injected funds to rescue the bank, the number of clients shot up by 12,000 to 15,000 from a mere 3,000 three years ago.

Mr. Ng’urah said a total of Sh20 billion, out of the pledged Sh.8 billion, will be needed to launch the new bank whose national headquarters will be in Dodoma.

The cooperative union members will be the majority shareholders (51 percent) while 49 percent of the shares will go to the private sector individuals and companies.