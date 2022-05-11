Infinix Launches Fresh & Stylish All-New HOT 12 in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam 11th May 2022, Infinix Mobility an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand has official launch intelligent smartphones with excellent performance Infinix HOT 12 and Infinix HOT 12 at Tigo headquarters Yesterday.





The Infinix Public Relations Officer, Aisha Karupa, said “We are excited to launch the first Infinix Model from HOT series to features a G85 gaming chipset, The Infinix HOT 12 comfortably handles higher rates to run demanding games resulting in shorter response times and faster communication connections. To further improve battery quality, The Infinix HOT 12 is equipped with 5000mAh, Type –C interface18W supercharge, Infinix self-developed battery lasting technology which improves the longevity by approximately 25% in a single click. With just 5% power remaining, an additional 2.6 hours of usage can be unlocked using ultra Power Mode”





“Infinix HOT 12 has an eye-catching look and a 6.82” inch 90Hz Pro-Level esports screen for a silky-smooth display input with a 180Hz touch sampling rate giving Infinix HOT 12 a snappy response rate which is absolutely ideal for smartphone gaming and demanding applications” Added Aisha Karupa.





Blass Abdon, Tigo’s Devices Specialist, said, “As part of our ongoing strategy to enhance smartphone penetration and usage of the Tigo 4G network in the country, we continue to join hands with Infinix Tanzania to ensure that our customers and Tanzanians in general get access to 4G enabled smartphones. We have today unveiled two of the latest smartphones in the market and our customers across the country will be able to experience the Tigo 4G network with these smartphones”.









Abdon also added that launching the Infinix Hot 12 series to the Tanzanian market would add value to the business environment in the country and improve the quality of life for all Tanzanians “In addition to providing our customers with a superior customer experience at an incredibly affordable price, the Infinix Hot 12 series will bridge the digital divide by increasing the smartphone adoption in the country.’’





According to Abdon and Miss Aisha “The phones are available in all Tigo shops and Infinix shops countrywide and the devices will come with a 78GB complimentary data bundle upon purchase for a whole year. “









Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.





With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.





The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 157% during 2019-2021 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.





