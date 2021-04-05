Kenya Airways suspends Nairobi-UK passenger flights

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Kenya Airways has suspended passenger flights between Nairobi and the UK effective April 9, the carrier said in a statement on Monday.

It cited a recent government directive suspending all flights from the UK, and has added new flights before then to accommodate increased demand.

"Due to increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect, we have added two new flights on April 7 and 8," KQ said.

"Customers impacted by this directive may change their bookings for later or request a refund with all penalties waived. All tickets must be utilised before March 31, 2022."

The cancelation of flights between Kenya and the key destination deals another blow to the national carrier, which recently reported its worst ever loss of Sh36.2 billion for the year ended December 2020.

