Kenyan firms boost Dar Stock Exchange market cap

According to the market report, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total market capitalization reached Sh15.33 trillion from Sh15.23 trillion recorded on Monday.

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The value of the listed equities, also known as market capitalization, increased by Sh105.22 billion on Tuesday after companies cross-listed from Kenya appreciated.

According to the market report, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total market capitalization reached Sh15.33 trillion from Sh15.23 trillion recorded on Monday.

The firms that gained include Jubilee Holdings Limited (JHL), KCB Bank Group and East African Breweries Limited (EABL) which all crossed from the Nairobi Securi- ties Exchange.

The highest share price gain was experienced by JHL whose share gained from Sh5,650 on Monday to Sh5,750 per share on Tuesday.

KCB stocks gained from Sh835 on Monday to Sh860 on Tuesday, an increase of 2.99 percent. Brewery giant, the EABL, stocks gained by 0.92 percent to Sh3,280 on Tuesday from Sh3,250 per share traded in the preceding day.

Share prices of the remaining listed firms remained unchanged during the week’s opening.

The report further shows that the DSE All Share Index (DSEI) which measures the performance of all listed firms closed green during the period under review at 1, 846.16 points from 1, 833.49 points. Tanzania Share Index (TSI) remained flat at 3,518.06 points.

Advertisement

Based on the report the top mov- ers in the DSE during the period were CRDB Bank, Nicol and Tanga Cement. DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh17.33 million from 62,176 shares traded in 46 deals; and Sh16.05 bil- lion from bond traded in 5 deals.