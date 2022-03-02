Mchechu appointed board chairman Bank of Africa

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former National Housing Corporation (NHC) Director General has been appointed chairman Board of Directors of Bank of Africa in Tanzania replacing Dr Nyamajeje Weggora who passed away in November, 2021.

Mr Mchechu is currently the Executive Chairman of Amboni Group of Companies a holding company that has investment interests in various economic sectors such as estate, agriculture, education and tourism sector.

In a statement, the bank, however, did not disclose when the appointment takes effect.

Mchechu boasts of a banking experience of over a decade, having worked with three international banks and one regional bank in various management roles to the highest rank of Managing Director while at CBA Bank in Tanzania.

At that time he was the youngest CEO within the Banking sector in East Africa up to the time when he moved to NHC.

Prior to CBA, Nehemia worked for Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Limited, and in his last role he was a Head of Global Markets and Co-Head Wholesale Banking, during this time he was instrumental in bringing the new second horizon financial products to Tanzania Financial Market.

He has also worked for Citibank and Barclays Bank Tanzania Limited.

Previously, he has also served as a Chairman of Serengeti Breweries Ltd and National Banks of Commerce (NBC) Limited Bank in Tanzania; A Board member for KCB Tanzania Limited; East Africa Breweries Limited; Tanzania Mortgage and Refinancing Company (TMRC); Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA); Tumaini University; Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) and CEO Roundtable of Tanzania among other Corporate Institutions.

“He therefore bring to the bank invaluable experience knowledge and a unique skills set. His core areas of companies are in leadership, development, education, banking services, finance, planning and general management.

“Board of Directors looks forward to Mr, Mchechu’s stewardship in taking the bank to the next level in accordance to its strategic intents, to maintain its competitiveness as it continues to excel in its services and product offerings, in accordance with government’s policy of achieving economic development and financial inclusion in the country,” reads the statement.

Mr Mchechu holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Finance from the University of Dar es Salaam.