NMB bags Tanzania’s safest bank 2021 award

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Plc on Wednesday scooped the safest bank award in Tanzania for the second time in a row.

The award was given the Global Finance magazine in its annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks for 2021, in the country’s awards category.

Announcing achievement yesterday, the bank’s chief finance officer, Mr Juma Kimori, said the feat was largely due to the bank’s sound financial, customer service excellence, digital innovations and formidable technological investments.

“Credit ratings, solid fundamentals, financial performance, asset base, approach to cybersecurity, digital banking solutions, financial inclusion, innovation and technology, all contributed to the accolade,” said Mr Kimori.

He said the annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks by Country are selected through evaluation of these financial variables in which the bank emerged top.

“We are honoured to be recognised as Tanzania’s Safest Bank for the Year 2021. We continue working on evolving the bank’s capabilities to deliver sustained returns and are proud to remain a trusted partner for our customers, providing for all their banking solutions in safe and innovative ways,” he said.”