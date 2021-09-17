NMB Bank bags four prestigious awards for its role in SMEs

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Plc has won four international awards, thanks to its splendid show in SME, investment and retail banking.

Its fourth award was on its innovations.

The new accolades for best service delivery and performance brilliance, which the top lender disclosed yesterday in Dar es Salaam, add to six the number of awards it has bagged so far this year.

The four recognitions are the ‘Best SMEs Bank,’ and the ‘Best Investment Bank Tanzania 2021’ from the World Economic Banking Magazine, the ‘Best Innovation Retail Bank in Tanzania’ by the International Business Magazine 2021.

“The awards are in recognition of NMB Bank’s proven track record of excellence and its strong commitment to innovation, which is evidence of our customer focus in line with our vision to become the preferred financial partner,” NMB said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier this year, NMB was named the ‘Best Bank in Tanzania’ for the 9th consecutive year by Euromoney Awards, and ‘Best Retail Bank in Tanzania’ by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

The bank won the two awards mostly for its outstanding overall performance, digital banking and financial inclusion efforts, as well as innovation ingenuity and the social investments it continues to make in its activitties.

NMB Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna called the excellence triumph “a monumental feat that proves NMB’s market leadership and unrivalled ability to deliver innovative solutions.

“It’s a great accomplishment and honour for NMB Bank to receive these four prestigious awards - and the recognition they represent,” Ms Zaipuna said, noting that the awards principally recognise the bank’s strong financials, and appreciate its investment in digital channels.

She added that the digital investments have enabled it to significantly expand the product mix and distribution channels for better customer services and relevant transactional solutions.

Currently, 93 percent of the lender’s transactions happen outside branches.

Ms Zaipuna said in the past one year, NMB introduced a good number of innovative and impactful solutions compared to what most of its peers managed to put on the table.

“We continue to invest strategically in our technology and branch network and strengthen more our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market,” she revealed.