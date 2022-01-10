NMB reiterates commitment to support Education sector

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanga. NMB Bank Plc has pledged to up its support in creating a conducive learning environment in local schools as it backs national efforts for quality education.

The lender’s senior officials echoed the commitment during an education forum in Tanga at the weekend.

NMB’s sales manager for Northern Zone Innocent Mwanga during the forum that the bank would continue with its support for the sector because education was key to Tanzania’s development endeavours.

“Quality education is crucial in creating a learned society and enlightened human capital, which are important for development of the various sectors of the national economy,” he said on sidelines of the symposium.

NMB sponsored the symposium which was organised by Sauti ya Tanga WhatsApp Group.

NMB’s manager for Madaraka Branch, Ms Elizabeth Chawinga, said the bank will continue to sponsor the symposium which will be held annually as a gesture of its commitment to supporting development of the education sector in the country.

According to Mr Mwanga, NMB’s involvement in the sector focuses mostly on construction of classrooms and donations of school furniture. It also sponsors high school students and provides education insurance solutions for payment of school fees in the event of death or permanent disability of guardians.

The bank said at the launching of the NMB Foundation and inauguration of the NMB Nuru Yangu Scholarship and Mentorship Program last September that it spends over Sh1 billion annually on education matters.

Gracing the symposium, Tanga Regional Commissioner Adam Malima commended NMB for its education commitment and support.

The chairperson for Sauti ya Tanga, Ms Mwantumu Mahiza, said the idea to organise the conference was prompted by the desire to help improve the quality of education in Tanga Region.