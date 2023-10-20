Precision Air eyes fleet expansion

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air will receive an additional ATR 72-500 tomorrow as it makes strides in enhancing its services and connectivity in the region.

The 72-seater aircraft is expected in the country tomorrow (October 21, 2023), the airline’s marketing and corporate communications manager, Mr Hillary Mremi, said yesterday.

“Its arrival is just in time to serve the increased demand during the holiday season, a period known for increased travel activity,” he said.

He said the ATR 72-500 will operate in line with the airline’s safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction standards.