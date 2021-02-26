RUN THE RACE AT YOUR OWN PACE

It is that time of the year again where most of us are excited and anxious for the famous Kili Marathon event.

Rather than a keep fit ritual, the annual event has evolved to become a sport, fun and touristic platform in the Tanzania calendar of events.

As we gear up towards this year’s marathon event, I understand that there are several people who have been training for the past few months in preparations for this day while others attending the event can barely hit the 5KM mark, but we’re ok with it. Question is, can we all call ourselves Marathoners?

The answer is YES! Everyone reading this article is a Marathoner. You run the daily marathon called – LIFE and are therefore in charge of your own pace.

Completing a marathon with a decent timing, brings a sense of accomplishment and a lot of thoughts on how a Marathon is just like the race of one’s life. Hundreds running along with you, but you are all alone.

At the start line, there are hundreds who start the race with you in the wee hours of the morning, all looking bright, fit and eager to complete the run. Some start fast, some slow, some decide to keep pace with their friends and run along while others decide to sprint past all to complete their run with a new high.

As you proceed in the marathon, you realise that you are amidst a lot of people all running towards one goal ‘thefinishline’ but yet you are alone, trying to complete your run, achieve your target and fulfil your dream. The person next to you could be a stranger whom you may want to turn into a competitor or a friend who runs along with you.

In the journey of corporate life for instance, we all start the same way, hundreds graduate to join the workforce every year with a hope to succeed. Some race faster than others to climb the corporate ladder, while others take time. We are often amidst a lot of colleagues all working towards the same of goal “Success” but the journey each takes is different.

The pace of achieving success also differs from person to person. The meaning of success is also not the same just like in the marathon completing the race could be a success for one while achieving a better timing could be a measure of success for another or it could just be graduating to a higher category of the run for the third.

It's the realisation which helps you enjoy the journey. The realisation that you are the master of your race, you can define your own success, pace and have the power to improve yourself from your previous experience. There may be hundreds racing the corporate ladder with you, but your journey is unique, your journey is different from others' as you are different from others.

On the track or the pathway, you may meet friends, competitors, colleagues who may impact your journey but at the end you are alone, running your own race to what you define as success.

The journey may have its ups and downs, towards the end fatigue may set in and the last stretch could be the most challenging, the temptation to give up could be high or the determination to reach the "The Finish Line" could be higher. The choices are only ours… it's your Race of Life - a Marathon to Finish.

It’s easy to want to follow the pack or keep up with those who seem like they are “winning,” but when the race is long, the best chance you have to win it, is to run your own race. Focus on what you’re capable of and keep your eye on the prize. With time you will realize you are much closer to the finish line than you thought.

2. BEPATIENT

Even the best runners in the world pace themselves to avoid burn out. You wouldn’t be doing yourself any justice racing to the finish line if you can’t walk for a solid two weeks thereafter. So yes, patience is key.

3. DON’TCHASETHEMEDALCHASETHEWIN

The real benefits of a Marathon come from all the training and healthy life changes you made in preparation not the silver or gold medal given at the finish line. Big moments in life such graduations, job promotions, buying your first car, they all feel great in the moment. You are celebrating all the work you put in behind-the-scenes.

4. JUSTONEMOREMILE,KEEPGOING

No matter how good your training plan is or how strong of a runner you are. Not every run will be your personal best, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Find out what motivates you and keep going, mile after mile until the finish line.

5. LIFEISTOOSHORTTOMISSACELEBRATION

Friends and family might be proud of you but if you’re not proud of yourself and taking a moment to celebrate your victories, you’re really missing the point. My fellow #BITERunners please celebrate all your wins – big or small. And while at it, grab a cold Serengeti Lite to

unwind, relax and have fun while recharging for the next day for a Marathon called LIFE. #TheOnlyLitewithABite.



