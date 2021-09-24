SBL commissions first spirit production plant as expansion continues

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) yesterday commissioned its first spirits production plant worth Sh15.6 billion as part of the brewer’s three-year investment plan.

The plan started in 2019, and is projected to boost production in the company’s three facilities in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Moshi.

“This expansion will create increased demand for cereals that SBL sources from local growers of maize, barley and sorghum for beer production.

It will create more direct and indirect job opportunities and expand the firm’s product distribution footprint nationally,” said SBL managing director Mark Ocitti.

Mr Ocitti also said that, prior to opening of the spirits facility, SBL was a net importer of all of its brands of spirituous liquors.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who commended SBL for the additional investment, which he said would improve the livelihoods of its stakeholders and stimulate economic development.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to creating a conducive investment environment in the country to attract both foreign and local investments.

The new spirits production facility is part of the brewer’s three-year expansion journey at the Moshi brewery where the company plans to spend Sh124 billion to expand beer production.



