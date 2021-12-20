South Korean firm donates Sh240 million water purifiers

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. South Korean company KT&G, which buys tobacco leaves from Tanzania, has donated 1,300 eco-friendly water purifiers that will enable over 260,000 students to access clean and safe water in Tanzania.

The donation, worth Sh240 million, will also conserve the environment, using facilities which do not need to burn wood, charcoal or similar source of fuel.

KT&G has already bought 2,850 tonnes of tobacco leaves from Tanzania in 2021 alone.

The company’s chief of social contribution, Ms Young Ah Shim, said the decision to donate the water purifiers to improve the sanitation quality of drinking water in Tanzania reflects the company’s policy of promoting human rights and environmental protection.

“This will give 260,000 students access to a maximum of 340 million litres of clean water a year. Because the purifiers do not burn wood, charcoal or other source of fuel, this will reduce 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, thus protect the environment,” she said.

Collaborating with “Water and Life”, KT&G selected 300 elementary schools in the tobacco farming regions to receive the purifiers next March.

The tobacco company was established over 100 years ago.

The head teacher of Itundu primary school - which hosted the donation event - Ms Grace Komba (who attended the delivery ceremony) said as follows: “I am very appreciative that KT&G donations to our school. I am happy that our students will drink clean, safe water.

"We also hope that KT&G will continue to make more donations to students in Tanzania."




