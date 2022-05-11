Tanzania's Smart Codes hires African corporate leader

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian firm, Smart Codes, a Smart Africa Group subsidiary, has appointed one of the continent’s prolific marketing leaders with a global mindset, Beatrice Nyamari, as its managing director.

Ms Nyamari spent over 15 years in senior leadership roles across Africa with global companies such as Coca-Cola, WPP, and Airtel Africa, as such, news that a local company has on-boarded one of the continent’s corporate marketing leaders has been causing quite the buzz.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Nyamari expressed her passion for innovationL “I’m a creative and flexible individual with a passion for understanding motivations and aspirations to help clients navigate the best innovative solutions while driving connections and remarkable experiences for consumers. I’m excited to join a team of multi-talented and well-rounded individuals I can work with to produce great results and help our clients reach their goals,” she said.

Ms Nyamari comes at a time when the Tanzanian business space is constantly evolving, with novel and innovative ideas disrupting established trends.

She received a Ministry of Education commendation in 2018 for her exemplary performance of duty during the 1st Copa Coca-Cola Under 16 tournament, Kenya’s first-ever Africa Championships.

She holds a B.Ed. (Arts) Honours, (Economics and Business Management) from Kenyatta University, IMC Training by Association of Media and Advertising in South Africa, Strategic Leadership Training from Coca-Cola University & Harvard Business School and is a member of the Public Relations Society of Kenya.

Tanzanian techpreneur and founder of Smart Codes, Edwin Bruno, who is now the CEO & CVO of Smart Africa Group exuded excitement and optimism following the new recruitment.

“We are excited to have Beatrice on board. Not only does she bring Pan African experience, but also an in-depth understanding of the industry, where it is going, and our organization’s priorities. This adds value to Smart Codes, which is on a mission to connect people and businesses, unlock infinite possibilities, and achieve more in Africa and beyond”.