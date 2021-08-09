Tanzania to start exporting beef to Saudi Arabia

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam.The Saudi Arabian delegation led by the country's Food and Drug Authority inspector, Ahmed Alhajouj, has inspected areas involved in the processing of livestock products including abattoirs, laboratories and the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) so that Tanzania can start exporting meat products to the country.

Apart from the inspection, the mission also made recommendations for improvement so that the meat to be shipped meets the required criteria and standards.

Receiving the delegation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (Livestock), Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel said they are implementing the orders by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to seek markets abroad in order to increase productivity for pastoralists in the country.

"Foreign markets are good because they give us foreign exchange and ensure that pastoralists have a reliable market for livestock products," said Professor Gabriel.

The Registrar of the Tanzania Meat Board, Dr. Daniel Mushi thanked the Government for cooperating with stakeholders to open markets abroad.

"The arrival of this delegation has challenged us as there are things we need to do to make Tanzania's meat acceptable. It is important to improve animal nutrition so that animals can grow faster with more quality meat, ”said Dr Mushi.

President Samia recently met with Saudi Arabia’s prince, the two sides discussed a number of issues