TBL keen to lift up barley farmers

Arusha. The Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has expressed its desire to support small breweries and farmers growing grains for beer making.

The leading brew house made the pledge late last week during a visit to its Arusha plant by members of a newly-established Twiga Breweries.

“The visit will allow us to exchange ideas and to better understand the vision of the industry with Twiga,” said TBL managing director Jose Moran.

The Twiga Brewery team visited TBL facilities in Arusha to be acquainted with beer production processes and management systems.

The three-hour tour of the production wing of the plant, one of the oldest in the country, was followed by beer tasting.

The plant commenced production of beer, a widely consumed alcoholic beverage, in 1963 and is one of five TBL breweries in the country.

It has 217 employees and according to its manager Joseph Mwaikasu, it has an annual production capacity of 1.1 million hectolitres in seven brands.

Through the Voyager Plant Optimization (VPO) management model, the brewery has emerged number one in safety among the plants managed by AB InBev in Africa.

Mr Moran said the engagements with the visiting Twiga Breweries team was a key part of TBL’s role ‘as one of Tanzania’s most valuable brands.’

The Twiga brewery official said the tour aimed at gaining insight into TBL’s operations ‘and explore avenues for cooperation and support’.

Twiga Breweries is a new alcoholic brand producer to hit the road in Arusha, making Tanzania’s ‘first craft beer’.

There was no word as to what areas TBL will extend support for the new brewery in Arusha but one official hinted it may be in technological aspects.

Besides spearheading support to the breweries industry - as one of the oldest brewing companies - TBL pledged to support farmers whose crops are key in beer production.

Barley, sorghum and grapes offer important inputs in the production of beer. The brewery house has empowered farmers in order to ensure availability of the yield.