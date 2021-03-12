Total appoints Stéphane Michel new renewables president to lead oil giant's huge green power push

Before his latest appointment, Stéphane Michel has been SVP Middle East and North Africa, Exploration and production a position he has held since January 2014.

French oil and gas giants, Total has named Stéphane Michel the president Gas, renewables and Power (GRP) and a Total Executive Committee member, a position previously held by Philippe Sauquet, who has retired, the company has said in a statement.

“The Gas, Renewables & Power segment has a key role to play in the growth, value creation and transformation of Total into a broad energy company. We are very pleased to welcome Stéphane Michel to the Executive Committee,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total.

He added: “I would also like to thank very warmly Philippe Sauquet for his 30 years at Total, and the major role he has played since 2016 in the creation and sustained development of Total’s Gas, Renewables and Power segment.”

Prior to 2014, Stéphane Michel was the managing director of Total E and P Qatar (2012-2014) and Total E&P Libya (2011). Stéphane Michel joined the Group in 2005, working for Downstream Asia, based in Singapore.

The French group wants to build a 100GW gross renewables base by 2030, a headline figure that would put it in the same league as power industry giants such as Iberdrola and Enel. It is planning to change its name to TotalEnergies to underline its ambitions to become a broad-based energy player

So far its expansion has included big moves into utility-scale solar in Spain, the US and India, and fixed-bottom offshore wind in the UK. Total has also established early major positions in the fast-emerging floating wind power market.