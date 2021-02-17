TRA takes education on digital tax collection systems to Mbeya

By Hawa Mathias More by this Author

Mbeya. The Tanzania Revenue Authority is taking its education on tax collection and digital garnering models to Mbeya in a deliberate move to boost tax compliance.

Mbeya regional authorities said on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 that TRA should make use of councilors in advancing public awareness on the use of digital collection systems, including the use of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) and Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS) among others.

“There are serious challenges when it comes to paying tax here in Mbeya. A number of traders tend to dodge the use of EFDs and this makes it difficult to ascertain the number and value of products that they had sold….Things are so largely due to the influence of politicians,” The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila, told TRA officials who paid a courtesy call on him prior to the start of the education exercise.

Mr Chalamila said the government was losing its revenue to traders and artisanal miners in Chunya because most of them were conducting the business without possessing valid licenses.

A senior officer from TRA headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Mr James Ntalika, said the taxman’s plan was to conduct a door-to-door and shop-to-shop awareness campaign on tax payment across Mbeya.

“The aim is ensure that taxpayers are able to remit their payments without being forced to do so,” he said.

Advertisement

TRA Regional Manager in Mbeya, Ms Eunice Liheruka said the education will be conducted in a friendly manner and called upon members of the business community in the area to cooperate. “That way, they will benefit from education on why they should pay tax and the significance of digital tax collection mechanisms,” she said.

Last month, authorities in Kilimanjaro said they would take legal action against five businesspeople for their alleged use of fake Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS).

The fake stamps, bearing the TRA emblem, were being stamped on liquor to dupe imbibers and evade tax payment.

A tax administration officer, Mr Odupai Papaa said during a meeting with members of the business community in Same, Kilimanjaro last month that authorities would leave no stone unturned in the endeavor to ensure that those tampering with tax collection systems were brought to book.