Vodacom customers to share Sh3.3 billion in profits

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania PLC has started disbursing Sh3.3 billion to its customers who use mobile money as profit for the first quarter of this year.

The company’s 7.7 million users of M-Pesa will share the profit depending on their respective wallet transactions, the company said in a statement.

“We are extremely gratified to see that the M-Pesa platform and its many services are a part of people’s everyday life. It is through their use of such services that we are able to return this interest to them,” said the Vodacom Tanzania director of M-Pesa, Mr Epimack Mbeteni.

The pay-out will make a cumulative total of Sh174 billion which has been paid since the company started sharing the profit.

These payments are expected to be completed by June 17, by which time all subscribers will have received their share.

The profit will be paid to individual customers, retail agents and other M-Pesa business partners within Tanzania.

The share of profit is dependent on the level of activity the user has had on M-Pesa for the said period. Such activities include transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases to name a few.

“This revolutionary mobile money platform has played a huge role in building inclusion and access to services in the country,” said Mr Mbeteni.