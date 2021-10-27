Which are some of the problems you may have when trying to access a betting platform in Tanzania?

Despite being a big country with multiple online betting fans, most of the websites that operate in Tanzania are not registered there. The good news is that some of the operators don’t have any specific requirements that you have to complete to access them. This means that you simply have to decide which brand you want to use and open its website.

In some cases, the online bookmakers and casinos use a separate domain

Some of you probably haven’t noticed, but many of their favorite iGaming websites are actually using different domains than the original ones. Instead of the usual names, some companies have to implement other numbers and letters to “disguise” themselves. So, don’t be surprised that there is a separate domain for 1xbet for Tanzania revealed by Betenemy, which you can access on your computer, smartphone, and tablet. If you decide to put it to the test, you can use it to wager on different kinds of things and try out some of the best bonuses in the business.

The fact that a given operator uses a different domain doesn’t mean it is not worth it. In fact, the site offers the same services as the one found in the original domain. However, these operators are usually not licensed by a regulating authority in Tanzania. This leads us to the second thing that we’d like to point out - the lack of regulations.

In order to access an iGaming operator that is not regulated in Tanzania, you probably need to use a VPN

The fact that some gambling operators use separate domains is good, but you won’t be able to access them in some cases. That’s one of the reasons why you will probably have to download and install a VPN client on your device. Whether you try to use the 1xbet alternative link from Betenemy for Tanzania or try out a separate online bookie/casino that is not regulated in the country, you need a VPN.

Sometimes, you only have partial access to the given operator’s platform

As you probably know, the sportsbook and the online casinos are usually regulated by different authorities within a given country. Therefore, don’t be surprised if you see that a given operator does not provide all of its services in Tanzania. Even though the best brands have found a way of doing it, others may not give you access to everything available on their original site.