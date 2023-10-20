Why Tanzania needs more visibility in Asian markets

Jakarta. Tanzania's potential as a source of exports to the resource-scarce Asian markets needs aggressive promotional efforts, according to business analysts here.

They said there was little information on what the country can offer the huge Southeast Asia markets, whose economies are in dire need of raw materials for industrial production.

Samuelson Roy Apul Purba, a marketing expert with Pura Group of Indonesia, said Tanzania's investment environment needs to be made more attractive and visible to potential partners.

Related Tanzania ready to tap huge Indonesia market Business

"This is because Tanzania's systems are still nature-based. There is not much information on the country's economic resources, which have great potential for export. More promotion is needed,” he said.

He spoke to The Citizen on the sidelines of the annual Trade Expo Indonesia, which attracted hundreds of exhibitors from across the world.

Mr Purba said he had been to Tanzania several times in the past to explore business opportunities and acknowledged finding the investment climate generally good.

He noted that Tanzania was missing out on opportunities with other African countries, including its neighbours because some interested parties abroad lacked sufficient information about its potential.

He added that the opening of Tanzania's embassy in Jakarta should serve as a catalyst for increased diplomatic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The relations got a major boost in August during the state visit to Tanzania by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed by the two countries.

Tanzania's ambassador to Indonesia, Macocha Moshe Tembele, acknowledged that the paucity of information may have impacted the country's fortunes in high-end markets in Asia.

However, he said high-level visits by Indonesian and Tanzanian leaders have paved the way for the deepening of economic relations, key among them investments by Indonesian firms in Tanzania's agricultural, mining, pharmaceutical and energy sectors.

Walid Suleiman Salim, a businessman from Zanzibar who attended the trade expo, said there was a high demand for cloves and coconut timber for the Indonesian market.