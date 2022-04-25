Would You Like to Improve Productivity and Quality? JICA Launches KAIZEN Online Training Materials in Kiswahili

Have you ever heard of KAIZEN?

KAIZEN is a Japanese word of management methodology/philosophy whose meaning is; “Change for the better” or “Continuous improvement”. It has been applied in Tanzania for improving the quality and productivity of local industries and services as a joint project with the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) since 2013.





JICA Headquarter launched KAIZEN Online Training Materials in 2021. JICA Tanzania Office dubbed the materials in Kiswahili, and launched them via JICA official YouTube Channel. Japanese KAIZEN experts explain and introduce methods and cases of Japanese companies who implement KAIZEN methods thorough those Materials.

JICA believes the material can be helpful for anyone wants to improve productivity, quality, and profitability.

1. Management Strategy

2. Accounting





3. Quality Management





4. Trailer





About JICA

An incorporated administrative agency in charge of administering Japan’s ODA (Official Development Assistance). It is one of the world’s largest bilateral aid agencies supporting socioeconomic development in developing countries in the world. In Tanzania, JICA has been a long partner of Tanzania for nearly 60 years in many sectors such as Agriculture, Industry, Infrastructure, etc. since 1962.





