Appellate Court frees two men accused of mineral trader's murder in Tanzania

Arusha. The Court of Appeal has overturned a death sentence and acquitted two men who had been sentenced to hang after being found guilty of murdering mineral trader Josiah Mathesula, citing critical flaws in the prosecution's evidence.

Those freed are John Simon and Paul Mashauri, who challenged the April 30, 2024 decision of the Shinyanga Zone High Court via Criminal Appeal Number 432 of 2024.

The ruling was delivered on September 21, 2026, by a three-judge bench comprising Justice Panterine Kente, Dr Paul Kihwelo, and Dr Juliana Masabo.

The appellate judges upheld defence arguments that the call log evidence presented by the state was deeply contradictory.

Although the prosecution claimed Mathesula was murdered on February 27, 2018, telecom records showed he continued communicating with John on February 28, 2018, an inconsistency that remained unexplained.

The murder and trial

The incident allegedly occurred in Kashishi Village, Busega District, Simiyu Region, where Mr Simon, a close friend of the deceased, reportedly owed Mr Mathesula money.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Simon recruited Mr Mashauri for Sh5 million to commit the murder using a penknife, after which the victim's body was decapitated, placed in a sack, and abandoned in a burned car within the Serengeti National Park.

During the trial, the Republic presented 15 witnesses and digital tracking evidence to link the appellants to the crime.

However, both defendants maintained their innocence. Mr Simon argued he had no motive to kill a friend who previously acted as his police guarantor, while Mr Mashauri testified he was at home in Ukerewe and did not even know Mr Mathesula before their arrest.

Flawed circumstantial evidence

Delivering the verdict, Justice Kente noted that the case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence and failed to form an unbroken chain of guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

"In cases based on circumstantial evidence, if a single crucial link breaks or is missing, the entire chain breaks," said Justice Kente.

The court also dismissed the testimony of a key prosecution witness, revealing he had spent four years in custody as a co-suspect before being released via a nolle prosequi, rendering his uncorroborated statements untrustworthy.

Furthermore, the bench ruled that the "last-seen" doctrine did not conclusively place Mr Mathesula with the victim before his death.