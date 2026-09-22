BASATA summons Nandy, Harmonize and two others

Dar es Salaam. The National Arts Council (BASATA) has summoned several prominent figures in Tanzania’s entertainment industry to appear before the council on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

A notice issued by BASATA names Bongo Flava artistes Nandy and Harmonize, music director Kenny, and model Millen Magesse, who also serves as the country director for Miss Universe Tanzania and Miss Supranational Tanzania, among those required to report to the council.

According to the notice, the four were required to appear before BASATA at 2pm on Tuesday, September 22. However, the council did not disclose the reason for the summons in the notice.

The development has attracted attention among entertainment industry followers because of the profiles of those named and their involvement in different areas of Tanzania’s creative industry.

Nandy is one of the established names in Tanzania’s Bongo Flava scene, with a career spanning music, live performances and other entertainment projects.

Harmonize, meanwhile, is also an established Bongo Flava artiste whose music career has earned him a significant following in Tanzania and across the region.

Kenny is known for his work in music production and direction, while Magesse has built a profile in the fashion, modelling and beauty pageant space.

As country director for Miss Universe Tanzania and Miss Supranational Tanzania, Magesse is involved in the organisation and representation of the two international beauty pageant brands in Tanzania.

BASATA, which operates under the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, is responsible for overseeing and supporting the development of Tanzania’s arts sector and working with stakeholders across the creative industry.

The council’s notice does not provide further details on the matter involving the four individuals.