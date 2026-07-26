Thirty-six charged over alleged terrorism incidents in Tanzania

Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has announced that 36 out of 130 suspects recently arrested in a nationwide crackdown on alleged criminal incitement and conspiracy have been formally arraigned in court.

According to a public statement released by Police Headquarters in Dodoma on Sunday, July 26, 2026, the suspects are facing serious charges linked to terrorism and the promotion of civil unrest.

This development follows an initial report issued by the police on July 9, 2026, which detailed the arrest of 130 individuals across the country.

Authorities stated that the group had been under surveillance by defence and security agencies for their activities on various platforms, including social media, where they were allegedly planning and inciting chaos and violence through protests that do not follow the laws of the country.

The Police Spokesman noted in the statement that the evidence gathered against the accused is comprehensive and covers both digital and physical interactions.

"Evidence collected through various means showed the existence of conspiracy, planning by words and by actions through face-to-face meetings, and discussions in online clubs which even those who managed to enter heard," the statement read.

Furthermore, the suspects are accused of preparing and distributing various messages through networks and leaflets distributed in various areas.

The allegations against the group extend beyond the organisation of illegal demonstrations.

The police statement revealed a series of alarming plots aimed at destabilising national security and public order.

These included plans to assassinate government leaders and private citizens who did not support their agenda.

In a bid to create widespread panic, the suspects allegedly planned to "burn schools to bring fear and panic to parents and guardians.”

There were also alleged plots to sabotage the national power grid by "blowing up electrical transformers so that the country remains in darkness.”

To further hinder the government’s response to these criminal acts, the suspects reportedly planned to cut down trees to block roads, thereby preventing defence and security forces from reaching targeted areas quickly to provide assistance.

The statement further alleged that the suspects intended to destroy and burn both public and private property.

Perhaps most concerning to authorities were reports of planned attacks on security officers with the specific intention of "robbing them of weapons to use them to achieve the goals they had planned.”

The Police Force has categorised these actions as acts of terrorism under Tanzanian law.

In the statement, the spokesman clarified that, legally, terrorist acts include "conspiracy, planning, and inciting to perform acts built on fear to cause great fear to people, planning and inciting to injure and kill people, inciting to rob weapons... and preventing essential services by destroying infrastructure.”

A significant portion of the evidence involves the recovery of dangerous materials.

Police confirmed that among the 36 individuals already brought to court are four suspects who were apprehended in Iringa Region while in possession of 155 explosives.

Authorities have indicated that the legal process is far from over.

"Others will continue to be brought to court, including those who are still being sought following the evidence collected," the statement noted.

The Tanzania Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, has vowed to continue its duties with a high level of professionalism to ensure the safety of all Tanzanians and the nation at large.