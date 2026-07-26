British actor David Jonsson is the new Black Panther

Marvel Studios has officially introduced the next generation of Wakanda, announcing British actor David Jonsson as the adult Prince T’Challa in Black Panther 3. The reveal was made during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where director Ryan Coogler confirmed his return to helm the highly anticipated sequel. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 15, 2028.

Rather than recasting Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, Jonsson will portray his son, also named T’Challa, known as Toussaint who was introduced as a young boy in the closing moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The decision continues Marvel’s approach of honouring Boseman’s legacy while advancing the story through a new generation of Wakandan heroes.

Jonsson joined Coogler, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke on stage for the announcement, where he thanked the cast and fans, saying he was honoured to join the Marvel family.

Wright, who returns as Shuri, has also expressed excitement about welcoming Jonsson into the franchise, with Shuri expected to remain a central figure in Wakanda’s future.

The 32-year-old actor has quickly emerged as one of Britain’s most exciting rising stars, earning acclaim for performances in Rye Lane, Industry, Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk. His casting continues Marvel’s tradition of elevating breakout talent to headline major franchises.