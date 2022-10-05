Museveni apologises to Ruto, Kenyans over son's tweets

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the day of his promotion to the rank of Maj-General at Bombo Military Barracks in Uganda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to Kenyans over tweets sent by his son, Gen Muhoozi, says he has conveyed the same to President Ruto.

In a statement he said: "I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country.  It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries."

He went on: "The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism  of  the  African  Union  or  confidential interactions  among  us  or  EAC  and  AU  fora –not public comments."

