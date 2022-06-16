Ruto questions Raila Odinga's academic credentials

By Ruth Mbula More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga to show his academic credentials, claiming that he lacks a degree.

Dr Ruto hit at Mr Odinga as he defended Kenya Kwanza Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja, saying “the deep state” was out to frustrate the outgoing city senator.

“Stop the pretence! Let IEBC perform its mandate. Sakaja will be on the ballot,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP told the Jubilee government to leave Mr Sakaja alone, claiming that he is an educated hustler and a city dweller who has his academic papers right.

“The deep state and system are making calls all over including the Uganda Statehouse wanting to stop Sakaja from being Nairobi Governor. I am telling you Jubilee leaders, leave alone Sakaja, he has enough certificates. If there is someone with questionable certificates, it is the Azimio Presidential candidate,” said Dr Ruto.

He added, "Where did he school, what, with who, who taught him? You cannot answer all that yet you are telling us he has a degree."

Dr Ruto together with other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders including Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula made the remarks at Nyakoria in West Mugirango in Nyamira County.

The DP also took his fight with the Jubilee government at the doorstep of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i with the latest claim being that he employed the minister.

Dr Ruto who kicked off his Thursday tour of Gusii in Manga, Borabu constituency in Nyamira County which is Dr Matiang'i's home village, said he will not forget members of the gusii community in his "2022 government".

"This new government which we are creating, I will ensure members of the Gusii community are given priority. Do not worry. Whom do you think brought in Dr Matiang'i and the solicitor General Ken Ogeto in Government? said the DP.

He asked Nyamira residents to join him in forming the next government "just like they helped form the current one."

But the CS has always maintained that facts are there for all to see and that him and that his appointing authority is President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he is loyal to.

Dr Matiang'i has in the past said that he and the DP had not met before the Jubilee government was formed in 2013 and so there is no way he could appoint him.

He has, in his visits in his Nyamira and Kisii backyard, told the DP to be truthful and that ensure that his confession of Christianity should matter in public and private.

Dr Ruto's visit in Manga is strategic as it appears to dissuade Borabu residents from their loyalty to the Interior CS and by extension the Azimio La Umoja-Kenya One Alliance.

Dr Ruto has been at been logger heads with the CS told Borabu residents to reject all president Kenyatta's projects and send them home together with the head of state who is set to retire after the August General Election.

Since Dr Matiang’i was appointed to lead the coordination of government projects, the Deputy President has not been seeing eye to eye with the CS.

The relationship has continued to deteriorate following accusations by the DP that cabinet secretaries are planning to rig the August General Election in addition to dozens of other claims.

In each of his visits to Kisii and Nyamira Counties, Dr Ruto and his allies have been attacking the CS, telling him to resign for allegedly engaging in politics and other things not pleasant to them.

In the Borabu rally, the DP took credit of all development projects in Nyamira including roads, hospitals, schools and power connectivity which the Interior CS has been crediting to his boss, President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga through his Presidential Secretariat Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Onsarigo, has, however, told the DP off, saying he (Odinga) was already cleared by the IEBC.

"He is a sinking boat. We all know where the bulk of leaders lacking academic credentials are. They are there, in Kenya Kwanza," said Mr Onsarigo in a rejoinder to Dr Ruto's claims.

