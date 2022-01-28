Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure

By AFP More by this Author

Kigali. Rwanda said Friday it will reopen its land border with Uganda at the end of the month after a three-year closure, signalling a thaw in frosty relations between the neighbours.

The move follows a visit to Kigali last weekend by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's powerful son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, during which he and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged to restore ties.

The border was closed in February 2019 as political tensions between Kigali and Kampala spiralled, devastating two-way trade.

Rwanda's foreign ministry said in a statement that the main Gatuna border post between the two countries would reopen on January 31.

"The government of Rwanda remains committed to ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between Rwanda and Uganda and believes that today's announcement will contribute positively to the speedy normalisation of relations between the two countries."

Statement on the re-opening of the Gatuna border post with the Republic of Uganda pic.twitter.com/CdPkvcyNJp — Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) January 27, 2022

There was no immediate comment from the Ugandan government, but it retweeted the Rwandan statement on its official account.